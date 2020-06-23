Indian, Chinese Army commanders meet lasts for 11 hours: Report

As India's Army Chief General MM Naravane prepares to visit Ladakh today to discuss with ground commanders the situation on the standoff with China after clashes last week, Indian and Chinese military commanders met on Monday amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

The meeting between the military commanders of the two nations which started at 11:30 am on Monday lasted for around 11 hours, according to reports.

India's Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane meanwhile will visit Leh today. The Army chief will review the on-ground situation with the 14 Corps officials and will review the progress of talks between Indian military commanders and the Chinese military.

India and Chinese troops had clashed in the Galwan Valley last week with the Indian government reporting the death of 20 soldiers during the clash.

China has refused to divulge its casualty figures even though the state-run Global Times had reported causalities suffered by PLA troops during the clash.

Meanwhile, ANI reported Indian Air Force(IAF) fighter jets carrying out sorties in Leh ahead of India's Army chief's visit.