/Indian Army’s Project Roshni illuminates bordering Keran village with clean energy, fuel, and water solutions

In a transformative stride toward sustainable development and empowerment, Project Roshni was inaugurated in Keran village close to the Line of Control, bringing clean energy, fuel, and water solutions to this border community through a collaborative effort by the Indian Army and State Government.

Under the PM Surya Ghar, Muft Bijli Yojana, the ASEEM Foundation has solarised nine clusters, covering 107 households. Each home now boasts two LED bulbs, two power sockets, complete internal and external wiring, solar panels, inverters, batteries, connectors, lightning conductors, power converters, and limiters. This initiative ensures a reliable renewable energy supply, critical during Keran’s harsh winters, enabling students to study and families to live comfortably.

As part of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 40 households received LPG connections through the clean fuel project. Each household was equipped with a gas cylinder, double-burner stove, regulator, pipe, and lighter, with documentation facilitated by the Rashtriya Rifles Battalion. This shift to clean cooking reduces reliance on firewood, curbing health risks associated with traditional fuels.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a 2,000-litre-per-day water filtration plant, developed in partnership with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), now provides safe drinking water. The system includes two 2,000-litre storage tanks, a steady water supply, continuous power backup, and advanced filtration infrastructure.

Enhancing both safety and the village’s scenic appeal, the Atal Jyoti Yojana has introduced 90 solar-powered street lights along the banks of the Kishanganga River. Executed by the Rural Development Department, this initiative improves night-time visibility and boosts Keran’s tourism potential.

The inauguration was graced by Smt. Chinta Devi, Veer Nari and the wife of Late Nb Sub Chuni Lal, AC (P), VrC, SM, one of the Indian Army’s most decorated soldiers.