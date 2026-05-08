/Indian Army’s Chinar Warriors rescue 24 stranded tourists from 14,000-ft Gulmarg peak amid harsh weather

In a daring, swift and meticulously coordinated high-altitude rescue mission, the Indian Army’s Chinar Warriors, in close coordination with Jammu & Kashmir Police, District Administration Baramulla and the Gulmarg Development Authority, successfully rescued 24 tourists stranded at Sunshine Peak in Gulmarg at an altitude of nearly 14,000 feet.

The tourists were left stranded after a civil helicopter that had ferried them to the snowbound peak reportedly developed a technical malfunction. The situation quickly escalated as weather conditions deteriorated rapidly, with dense cloud cover, strong winds and hazardous mountainous terrain posing serious risks to the stranded civilians.

The rescue operation was led primarily by Army Aviation pilots and aircrew, who displayed exceptional courage and professional skill while navigating repeated sorties through poor visibility and unpredictable mountain weather. Despite the extreme operational challenges and narrow landing zones on treacherous snow-covered terrain, the teams executed precise landings at high altitude to evacuate all 24 tourists safely.

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Officials said the rescue mission demanded extraordinary coordination between military and civil agencies, with personnel working against time amid rapidly changing climatic conditions. The stranded tourists were successfully extracted without any casualties.

The operation has been widely hailed as a remarkable example of operational preparedness, inter-agency synergy and humanitarian commitment. Authorities stated that the successful mission reflects the unwavering resolve of the Indian Army and associated civil agencies to safeguard civilian lives even under the most adverse and unforgiving circumstances.