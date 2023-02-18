Indian army organises Women's Snow Cricket Tournament in North Kashmir

After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the snow cricket in Kashmir Valley in his Mann Ki Baat, Indian Army organised a Women's Snow Cricket Tournament in the bordering area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district. With feet of snow accumulated in the area, the Indian Army organised a Women's Snow Cricket tournament, under the Khelo India initiative, for local female cricketers in the Panzgam village of Kupwara.

For the first time, Indian Army along with the locals organised a Women's Cricket Tournament for the local female cricketers in the area. Four cricket teams of women from different areas of the Kupwara district participated in the tournament. The teams from Kralpora and Meelyal Block of Kupwara participated in the event. And hundreds of people had gathered to watch the girls play on the snow and display the community's passion for cricket.

''We are extremely thankful to the Indian army for giving us an opportunity to play here. Girls generally don't get such opportunities in Kashmir; We are so lucky to play on snow. This time our parents also allowed us to go out and play. Girls are doing great in every field. Girls are doing better in studies, and I am sure they will do much better in sports too, '' said a female cricketer, participating in the tournament.

The event saw a huge number of public participation. The public representatives and locals from the area were present to witness the first-ever winter sports tournament for girls in this area. Such frequent events conducted by Indian Army in Kupwara have seen widespread participation of local women.

''Indian army organised an event for the first time ever in Jammu and Kashmir, Women Cricket tournament has been started on snow, and I am highly thankful to the Indian army for organising such an event for the local young women of the area. More and more such events should be organised in the area to promote the local talent, '' said Mushtaq Ahmed, a local.

Several initiatives by the Indian Army like the establishment of skill development centres and organising competitions in schools to promote participation in extracurricular activities and sports are bringing positive change in these areas. The Indian Army is committed to playing a role in encouraging sports amongst local youth, especially in the bordering areas.

