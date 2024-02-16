Indian Army organises Ice Cricket Tournament in Gurez area close to Line of Control

With Kashmir Valley receiving fresh snowfall after a long dry spell of over two months, winter activities are at their peak in North Kashmir’s Gurez area of Bandipora District. Cricket enthusiasts aren’t giving up playing cricket despite heaps of snow and minus-degree temperatures. These local cricket lovers from the bordering village of Gurez have started a cricket tournament on the icy pitch surrounded by snow-clad mountains.

It has become an annual event in the Gurez Valley to hold the Ice Cricket Tournament during winter. The event became a hit two years ago after the videos of the tournament went viral on social media. International cricket players from across the world have appreciated and shared the photos on their social media handles. Gurez has received heaps of snow this year which has led to the shutting of roads leading from Srinagar to Gurez.

''Gurez is one of the best snow-clad valleys in Kashmir and it has also become famous for snow cricket. We have organised the snow cricket this year and our main focus is always for the kids of this area to enjoy the most. I want to request the LG Manoj Sinha, to help us promote the Gurez valley as they promote Gulmarg and Pahalgam,'' said a local.

Various villages in the Gurez sector have come together with the Indian Army and organised the Gurez Premier League for the third consecutive year. Gurez was also given the ''Best offbeat destination of India'' award a couple of years ago. That led to a huge increase in the number of tourists visiting the area.

Also read | Indian student dies in Canada, family appeals to Jaishankar for help in bringing back mortal remains

"I am thankful to the Indian Army for organising the tournament. It has been named as Gurez Premier League and the army has been working a lot for the children of the Gurez. We are cut off due to heavy snowfall during the winters and they make sure to keep our children busy with sports activities. It's great for the health of these children and also keeps them away from drugs etc," said a local.