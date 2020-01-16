Indian Army escorts pregnant woman to hospital in waist-deep snow, gets appreciation from PM and netizens

The Indian army on Tuesday came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who was trapped in snow and escorted the woman to a hospital through heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the valour and professionalism of the Chinar Corps personnel.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said the Army is India''s pride and saluted the courage and valour of the soldiers.

The Prime Minister tweeted that "Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army. I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child."

The video was captioned: "#HumsaayaHainHum...During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on a stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in a hospital, both mother & child doing fine. #VRWithU4U".

Users on the microblogging site Twitter also appreciated the Indian Army soldiers for their bravery and service.

A user said that "These Video speaks itself how Indian Security Forces is helping Kashmiris in Kashmir. They are always here to protect us in every situation."

"Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on Army Day. Dedication, commitment, discipline and values of the Indian Army is an inspiration to all countrymen. We salute the valour of our brave soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the motherland," a Tweeple remarked.