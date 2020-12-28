Indian Army chief meets South Korea's top military brass to enhance bilateral ties

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane kickstarted his three-day visit to South Korea on Monday where he held talks with Seoul's top military brass to bolster bilateral military engagement, officials said.

Naravane held talks with Korea's defence minister, chief of joint staff, amongst others where they exchanged views on defence cooperation, the Indian embassy in Korea and Indian Army said.

"A new era of India-ROK armed forces partnership! During the first-ever visit of an Indian Army Chief to ROK, Gen Naravane had useful discussions with Minister of National Defence Gen Suh Wook, Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff Gen Won In-choul and DAPA Minister Kang Eun-ho today," wrote in a tweet.

"General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with Mr Gang Eun Ho #Minister of #DAPA #RepublicofKorea and exchanged views on defence cooperation," Indian Army tweeted.

South Korea has been a major defence supplier to India and earlier Indian Army had said that the purpose of the army chief's visit is to enhance defence relations between both the countries.

Naravané's visit is coming two weeks after he concluded a six-day tour to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Last month, he also tripped to Nepal where he was conferred upon the honorary rank of 'General of the Nepal Army' amid the tensed ties between both the Himalayan neighbours.