Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to visit Nepal

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit the neighbouring country, Nepal Army announced on Wednesday.

The release said, “the visit was approved by Government of Nepal on February 3, 2020 but was postponed due to lockdown in both the countries".

During the visit Nepali President Vidya Devi Bhandari will confer the honorary rank of General of Nepali Army to General Naravane in an investiture ceremony.

This will be the first high level visit to Nepal from India after Kathmandu issued new Nepal Map shows Indian territories as Nepali territories.

The decision for new Nepal map was announced by executive decision by KP Sharma Oli led govt. The constitutional amendment to give legal backing to it coat of arms that shows the new map was passed by Nepal parliament earlier this year.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had that time said, map "is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India."

Ties between the two governments has gone downhill since then.