Indian Air Force to retire MiG-27 fighter plane today

The Indian Air Force(IAF) is set to retire the MiG-27 fighter jet fleet today at the Air Force Station Jodhpur.

The fighter jet was built by the former Soviet Union and played a crucial role during the Kargil conflict in 1999.

The MiG-27 has been a crucial part of IAF's ground attack fleet for the past four decades. The fleet earned its glory during the Kargil conflict when it delivered rockets and bombs with accuracy on enemy positions.

The fleet also took part in "Operation Parakram" during the India-Pakistan standoff which occurred after the terror attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001.

The squadron is now slated to be number plated on March 31, 2020, with December 27 being its last flying day.

The exact fate of the MiG-27 fleet is unknown, but fighters planes after decommissioning are mostly used as souvenirs.