India: Youth recreate cinema stunt during floods & share video; slapped with case

Three young men from the southern Indian state of Kerala braved an overflowing river to recreate a daring cinema stunt. They successfully performed the dangerous stunt and also made a video of it, with the movie song playing in the background. However, their glory remained short-lived, as a case under the Disaster Management Act has been slapped against the trio at Kerala's Moozhiyar Police station.

#kerala : Amid #keralarains ,3 youngsters recreated a scene from @Mohanlal film ‘Naran’, where the actor swims in a river in spate& catches a floating log



Trio performed the daring act, floated on the log, uploaded the clip on social media..Now Slapped with Disaster Mgmt act 😂 pic.twitter.com/3UqiKqvcOR — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) August 4, 2022 ×

A video of the stunt shows the youth swimming towards a floating log that is moving at a fast pace along the river. Afterwards, they are seen climbing onto the log and sailing on it. The youth have recreated a similar scene from the Mohanlal film 'Naran', where the actor swims across the tide to catch a large floating log.

This incident comes at a time when several districts across Kerala are facing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for eight districts and an orange alert in five districts. Over the last few days, rain-related incidents have claimed over 20 lives in the state alone.

