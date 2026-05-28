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India woman stabbed to death in Canada, motive of attack unknown

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: May 28, 2026, 16:58 IST | Updated: May 28, 2026, 16:58 IST
India woman stabbed to death in Canada, motive of attack unknown

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According to the police and eye witnesses, Vidhi, a resident of Borsad in the Anand district of Gujarat was attacked in broad daylight and sustained fatal stab injuries.

A 22-year-old woman from Gujarat was allegedly stabbed to death in Canada's Niagara region, leaving her family in grief. Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, a resident of Borsad in the Anand district of Gujarat was living in Canada for four years and was doing a a part-time job to fund her studies.

A case has been registered by the Canada police in the murder that occurred on May 15. But the culprit is still at large as the motive of attack remains unclear.

According to the police and eye witnesses, Vidhi was attacked in broad daylight and sustained fatal stab injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

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Initial investigations suggest that the attack may have taken place during an attempted robbery. The police has made an arrest in the case and launched a detail investigation to get to the attacker.

According to a report in India Today, Vidhi’s family in Borsad was unaware of the tragic incident for many days. Their attempt to contact her since May 16 was futile and they were forced to believe that vidhi was away or occupied with work and studies.

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“We have not even been able to see her face since May 14. We request the government to help bring her back as soon as possible. The accused should be arrested so that no other parents have to suffer like this,” Vidhi's aunt Snehal Megha was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Vidhi’s uncle also lives in Canada, but relatives said she was not staying with him for over a year.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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