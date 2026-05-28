/Delhi man arrested in AI revenge porn case targeting mother and daughter

A mother and daughter fell victim to easily available AI tools when a priest created explicit images of the two after the latter refused his friend request. The 27-year-old Delhi man morphed their faces using AI, made multiple fake social media accounts and then uploaded the images on all of them. He was arrested on Wednesday by the Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime Branch, which had launched a search for him under its Mission Cyber Rakshika #SecureHerSpace. Sumit Nemchand Sharma makes videos related to religious messages for social media platforms. He approached the woman, based in Gujarat, on Instagram and started talking about religious topics. He later asked her to have a personal relationship, but the woman refused. She has accused Sharma of stalking her between December 2025 and April 6 because of the denial.

He went to her social media accounts and downloaded photos of her and her mother. Then he searched for AI tools that could unclothe a person. He uploaded pictures of the two women on these tools and created over 100 morphed nude images and videos of them. He created three fake Instagram accounts and a YouTube channel in the woman's name and posted the AI-generated content. Sharma also made indecent comments on them from other fake accounts to humiliate them. Upon investigation, it was revealed that he had made eight to ten fake accounts across X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sharma searched for 'AI Remove Clothes' on Google

Officials said Sharma intended to "mentally harass the complainant and damage her reputation in society." They added, "He downloaded photographs of the complainant and her mother from her Instagram account and used multiple websites after searching 'AI Remove Clothes' on Google to create morphed nude images and videos using Artificial Intelligence tools."