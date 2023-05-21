India: Whale vomit worth $3.8 million seized in Tamil Nadu, five smugglers arrested

A major whale vomit (ambergris) smuggling racket has been busted in India which threatened to pose a significant threat to the country's flora and fauna. The authorities seized 18.1 kg of ambergris worth $3.8 million (Rs 31.67 crore) in the black market off the Tuticorin coast in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The bust was conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after receiving a tip-off. Acting on the intel, the authorities laid the trap and managed to apprehend five people in a vehicle near the Harbour Beach coast of Tuticorin on the night of May 18.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officers managed to unearth 18.1 kg of ambergris while the five smugglers confessed to their involvement in the case. Of the five smugglers four hailed from Kerala while only one was a native. they all have been remanded under judicial custody, the DRI informed in a statement.

The smuggling of whale vomit has become a major black market activity in recent years, especially in India. DRI has seized around 40.52 kg of ambergris valued at $6.5 million (Rs 54 crore) in the international market in the lat two years alone - all of which was being smuggled out of India via the Tuticorin coast. Previous instances In September last year, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) busted a similar whale vomit smuggling racket. During the raid, STF managed to recover 4.12 kg of ambergris which was thought to be worth $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore).

In June 2021, Mumbai police seized nine kg of ambergris in two separate cases from the smugglers in the Mulund area of the city. What is ambergris? Generally referred to as whale vomit, ambergris is derived from Old French word 'amber' and 'gris', roughly translating to grey amber.

A whale produces this solid waxy substance as a form of vomit which fishermen often find floating in the sea. It is called Treasure of the Sea or Floating Gold as perfume companies use the ambrein alcohol extracted from ambergris to sustain scent.

The rarity of the commodity is the reason it is banned in some countries such as the United Kingdom. in India, the possession and sale of ambergris is forbidden under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.

(With inputs from agencies)