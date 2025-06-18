India weather Update: Thunderstorms, heavy rain hit several states; IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts across the country as different regions face extreme weather conditions. There are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds in eastern, northeastern, and southern states

Scorching temperatures in North and Central India

The maximum temperature on June 17 (Tuesday) settled between 38°C to 42°C over most parts of North India, Central India, and parts of southern peninsula. The highest recorded temperature was 42.7°C at Ori in south Uttar Pradesh.

However, there was significant relief from heat in parts of Gujarat, South Rajasthan, Odisha, and West Bengal, where the day temperature dropped significantly due to heavy rainfall activity.

Delhi: Thunderstorms and yellow alert issued

The capital city remains under a yellow alert on Wednesday (June 18). The IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in the evening. The nights are expected to witness thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning. Delhi is likely to see a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 24°C today.

Red alert in Eastern and Northeastern states

IMD has issued red alerts for Odisha, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal, and Assam for Wednesday (June 18). These areas are forecast to experience extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds throughout the day. An orange alert has been issued for Bihar and surrounding northeastern states, indicating the likelihood of moderate to heavy rainfall.

South India braces for heavy rainfall

The IMD has placed Karnataka under an orange alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph). Other southern regions including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today.