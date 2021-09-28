India: Uttarakhand CM denies reports of Chinese army's transgression in Barahoti

The Chief Minister of the Indian State of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has rejected that 100 Chinese soldiers crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Barahoti sector last month, stating there is no information on Chinese forces coming over the Uttarakhand-China border.

He also stated that the Central government is always on the watch for threats to the security of the border and that if anything is found, it will be shared with the media.

Earlier, Indian media reported that up to 100 Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers intruded into Indian territory in Uttarakhand's Barahoti on August 30.



According to reports, the troops came on horses and stayed for "three hours".

In the sector, the Chinese side has massively enhanced infrastructure construction along the LAC.

Following the eastern Ladakh conflict, India has been keeping a close eye on the almost 3,500-kilometer LAC.



Following a severe skirmish in the Pangong lake area, a border standoff between the Indian and Chinese military erupted on May 5 last year in eastern Ladakh.

Both sides gradually increased their deployment by bringing in tens of thousands of troops and heavy equipment.

Last month, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area after a series of military and diplomatic talks.

(With inputs from agencies)