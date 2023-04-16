India: Uttar Pradesh Police on alert over fears of violence in aftermath of gangster Atiq Ahmed’s killing

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) state government in India has imposed a curfew across the 75 districts in the aftermath of the killing of local gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj city.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed as the UP government fears there could be law and order issue in some parts of the state and that the gangsters' supporters could spark violence. The rule prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

Also, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on late Saturday night announced the formation of a three-member judicial panel to probe Saturday night's incident. Questions are being raised over the alleged security lapse of the police.

“Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the Prayagraj incident. He immediately convened a high-level meet and gave instructions that the case be probed. The chief minister also issued instructions that a 3-member judicial commission be set up. All three attackers have been arrested. The police are conducting an inquiry,” the government said in a press release.

Indian gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother shot dead by assailants in Prayagraj, UP

Moreover, state police have been kept on hight alert and ordered to monitor online posts related to the incident, and take action if anyone posts “objectionable content”.

The brazen killing took place on Saturday at 10 pm when the accused were being taken for the mandatory check-up at the medical college. All this happened in full view of camera crews. The three killers were immediately apprehended by the police.

This comes days after the police encounter of Atiq’s son Asad. He was gunned in Jhansi on April 13.

‘Gunmen posed as journalists’

Police said that the assailants posed as media persons and tried to get close to Atiq and Ashraf, moments before killing them at point-blank range.

"In accordance with a mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for a medical examination, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma, said while briefing the reporters.

“According to preliminary information, three men posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Ahmad and Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned," Sharma said.

Assailants to be presented before magistrate

ANI news agency reported that the three assailants will be presented before the magistrate today (Sunday).

They were kept in the custody of the police and questioned. As per the law, any criminal caught in this manner has to be presented before the remand magistrate within 24 hours.

Who are the assailants?

The three killers have been identified as Lovlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Arun Maurya. All belong to different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

All three have a history of criminal activities. They were booked and jailed for petty crimes.

Following the incident, the families of all three men disowned the assailants and said that they had already left their homes.