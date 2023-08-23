India: Two Vistara airplanes come perilously close to mishap after being given take-off, landing clearance

Two Vistara Airlines flights came perilously close to a major mishap at the Delhi Airport on Wednesday (August 23). One airplane was given clearance for landing while the other was cleared for take-off at the same time. Both flights may have gone ahead with the manoeuvre if it wasn't for the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) intervening at the eleventh hour.

According to a report by news agency ANI, a Delhi-Bagdogra flight was given the green light for the take-off at the recently inaugurated runway while an Ahmedabad-Delhi, after landing on a parallel runway, was inching closer to the end of the runway.

According to an official aware of the developments, both flights were granted permission at the same time. However, after assessing the gravity of the situation, ATC asked Vistara flight to abort take-off.

Violation of SOP may have resulted in collision

If the flight's take-off wasn't aborted, the planes could have collided and resulted in major loss of life and property. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) states that no aircraft or vehicle movement is allowed on the runway during take-off and landing.

"Normally a take-off clearance is not issued to an aircraft on one runway unless the aircraft on the second runway has landed," senior pilot and founder of Safety Matters Foundation, Capt Amit Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

"However, due to a lapse if the aircraft is permitted to take off from one runway and the aircraft approaching on the second runway decides to abort the landing and carry out a go-around to climb ahead, the flight path of the two aircraft in the air may come in conflict since the runway they were aligned to were closely spaced," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)