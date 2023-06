InterGlobe Aviation ltd, the parent company of Indian budget airline Indigo, has become the first Indian airline to cross 1 trillion rupees in market value. 1 trillion rupees in US dollar terms is over 12 billion dollars. Indigo has been able to reach this milestone after its shares soared 29% in 2023. Its stock hit a high of Rs 2,595 or 31.64 Dollars on the Bombay Stock Exchange.