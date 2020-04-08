India stares at extension of coronavirus lockdown as cases cross 5,000

Had it not been for the lockdown, one coronavirus-positive person would have infected 406 others in one month, a senior official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday.

Despite the lockdown, however, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is on a constant rise, forcing the states to press the Centre for the extension of the pan-India lockdown -- originally supposed to be ended on April 14.

According to the health ministry, India has recorded over 149 deaths of the reported 5,194 cases.

On Tuesday, India registered the highest single-day increase with over 500 positive cases.

No final call has been taken by the Centre or the strategic committee that was tasked with formulating an exit plan after the lockdown, but with the cases nearing the 5,000-mark, India is staring at an extension.

A group of ministers, reports say, recommended an extension of the closure of all educational institutions irrespective of whether the lockdown is extended or not. The ministers also suggested that religious centres and educational institutions, and shopping malls must not be allowed to resume normal functioning for at least for four weeks from April 14.

In addition, the expert committee appointed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to study the COVID-19 lockdown also recommended the Centre to not fully withdraw the lockdown on April 14.

"The Expert Committee assessed that the time is not yet ripe for full withdrawal of the lockdown on April 14. The withdrawal strategy should be gradual, phased and calibrated to ensure the case-load is always kept below the surge capacity of the healthcare system to deal with it," the report read.

"The Committee, however, is cognizant that prolonged and stringent lockdown will lead to economic hardship, famine and law and order issues, which may, in turn, undermine both the lockdown and the health management objectives," the report further read.

The Expert Committee has also recommended the phasing of restrictions for areas outside COVID-19 infection hotspots. It also says that lockdown can be relaxed district wise in three phases. It is sustainable only if there are a steady recovery and decline in the number of cases.

"Therefore, a phased approach to the withdrawal of the lockdown has been suggested. The unit for operationalising such a phased approach is suggested to be a district which has defined boundaries as well as the executive magistrate, who has the authority to effectively enforce the measures of the phased lockdown," the report added.

Telangana Chief Minister has also suggested for the extension of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the government has ordered states to take strict legal action against people violating the lockdown or quarantine, which carries a two-year jail term.

India so far has registered more than 4,400 cases of coronavirus, but there are concerns that there may be many asymptomatic people who are yet to be detected.