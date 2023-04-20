India: Special court acquits 69 accused in Naroda Gam riots including former BJP MLA

A special court in Ahmedabad in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Thursday acquitted the 69 accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case where 11 Muslims were killed. Special judge Shubhada Baxi pronounced the result as former BJP MLA Maya Kodani, ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Jaydeep Patel were among those freed.

The specially designated court was formed to conduct a speedy trial of the 2002 Gujarat riot cases. It had completed the hearing on April 5 and reserved the judgement. A total of 86 were accused in the case but 18 died, leaving only 69 to stand trial. According to reports, 182 prosecution witnesses were examined during the hearing.

Naroda Gam riots

The Naroda Gam riots transpired in the aftermath of the burning of the Sabarmati Express train on February 27, 2002, which kickstarted the Gujarat riots. The train was carrying 59 passengers, mostly 'karsevaks' (Hindu religious volunteers), who were returning from the holy city of Ayodhya.

A day later, protests started against the burning of the train11 Muslims were burnt to death after a frenzied mob set their houses on fire in a locality known as Muslim Mahollam Kumbhar Vas in the Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad.

Maya Kodnani

Maya Surendrakumar Kodnani, a politician who had won the Naroda assembly seat in 1998 was dubbed the prime accused. Alongside her, other accused were tried for murder, attempted murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting armed with deadly weapons, criminal conspiracy, and provoking riots, among others.

In 2012, a special trial court gave its first judgement in the case and Kodnani was convicted along with 31 people. She was given a 28-year prison term with the first 10 years ordered under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and the second for 18 years under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

India's current Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who served as the deputy chief minister of Gujarat at the time appeared as a witness of Kodnani and stated that she was not present in Naroda Gam when the riots took place.

"Maya Kodnani was not present in Naroda Gam, she was inside the state assembly at 8.30 am. From 9:30 am to 9:45 am I was at the Civil Hospital and I met Maya Kodnani there," Shah told the sessions court in 2017.

In 2018, Gujarat High Court overturned Kodnani's conviction and sentenced her to life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies)