India slams Pakistan at UN, says it is globally recognised epicentre of terrorism

Hours after Pakistan raked Kashmir at the UN, India slammed Pakistan and highlighted its role in supporting and aiding terrorism.

Vidisha Maitra first secretary at Indian mission to UN in New York said, "If there is an item that is unfinished on the agenda of the UN, it is that of tackling the scourge of terrorism."

"Pakistan is a country which is globally recognized epicentre of terrorism, which by its own admission harbours and trains terrorists and hails them as martyrs, and consistently persecutes its ethnic and religious minorities," Maitra asserted.

Pakistan while speaking at the 75th anniversary of the United Nations had raked Kashmir and first secretary's statement was India's right of reply to the statement.

Vidisha while rejecting the references made by Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir, said, "Our delegation had hoped that during this solemn commemoration of a shared global milestone, the General Assembly would be spared another repetition of the baseless falsehoods that have now become a trademark of Pakistan’s interventions on such platforms."

For a nation that is bereft of milestones, one can only expect a stonewalled and stymied approach to reason, diplomacy and dialogue. What we heard today is the never-ending fabricated narrative presented by the Pakistani representative about the internal affairs of India," India's first secretary at Indian mission to UN added.