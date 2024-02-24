India shares 70 archival documents from 1793 to 1953 with Oman, in a rare exchange

In a gesture of goodwill, India shared 70 selected archival documents with Oman, which dated from 1793 to 1953 covering the entire British Raj period, and were available in the National Archives of India.



The documents, which were of high historic value, were related to the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula and also covered areas of the Arabian Gulf.



India's Ministry of Culture further announced that they also gifted 523 pages of copies of similar historical records to the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA) of Oman.

The originals and copies of these historic documents were handed over by the Director General of India’s Archives Arun Singhal to NRAA Chairman Dr Hamad Mohammed Al-Dhawyani.

Indian delegation visits Oman for two days

The three-member delegation, belonging to India’s Archives, was on a two-day visit to Oman. The delegation included Deputy Director Dr Sanjay Garg and Archivist Sadaf Fatima, in addition to Singhal.



The delegation went across various sections and divisions. The exclusive presentations were given to the delegation by those in charge of different divisions of the NRAA, which included the Electronic Records and Document Management Systems (EDRMS) Section, Microfilm Department, Private Record Section, Access to Record Department, Electronic Storage, and the Conservation Section.





The delegation also paid a visit to the Permanent Exhibition of Records, and also the Document Destruction Lab.



“The purpose of the visit was to explore areas of bilateral co-operation in the field of archives,” the Indian ministry said.



The original documents, which were given to Dr Al-Dhawyani, included changes made to the Omani Flag which was completely red till 1868, succession papers of Sayyid Faisal bin Turki as Oman's ruler after the death of Sultan Sayyid Turki in 1888 and details of Sultan of Muscat and Oman's official visit to the Viceroy in India in 1937.

Watch: India doubles spend on Maldives project The officials also gave a copy of the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation between the Sultan of Muscat and Oman and the Republic of India signed on March 15, 1953. The document also exists in Arabic, English and Hindi versions.



“During the Indian delegation’s visit, both sides finalised the draft of an Executive Programme of Co-operation, which will now be submitted for approval by the competent authorities of both parties and formally signed in the near future,” said the Indian ministry.