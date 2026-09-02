/India sends fifth aid tranche to Nepal, total relief crosses 68 tonnes

India on Wednesday (Sep 2) sent its fifth tranche of humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal, dispatching an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment and over five tonnes of essential medicines as the death toll from the Himalayan nation's devastating floods climbed to 1,127. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the latest shipment being sent to the country.

Sharing the video on X, Jaishankar wrote, “The fifth Indian aircraft has departed for Nepal. It is carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment, and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines.”

More than 68 tonnes of aid delivered

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India has so far delivered more than 68 tonnes of relief materials to Nepal. The assistance has also included doctors, paramedics and a technical contingent equipped for search and rescue operations.

New Delhi began sending aid within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conversation with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on August 26, when flash floods struck the country. PM Modi had assured Kathmandu of all possible humanitarian assistance.

India helps with DNA identification

Nepal Health Minister Nisha Mehta said India was also helping authorities deal with one of the disaster’s most difficult challenges – identifying and managing the bodies of those killed.

"The relationship of our country and India is always like ‘Roti-Beti’,” Mehta told ANI, adding that India had stood by Nepal in both good and difficult times.

She said India had sent experts for DNA testing and was assisting Nepal in setting up a laboratory for DNA management. Rescued survivors, meanwhile, were being housed at holding centres where their health needs were being monitored.

Hundreds of bodies remain unidentified

International organisations, including WHO and UNICEF, are also working on the ground alongside neighbouring countries providing rescue and relief assistance.