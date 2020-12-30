India sends 15 tonnes of flood aid to Cambodia

In the second leg of India's mission Sagar 3, Indian Navy ship Kiltan reached Cambodia's Sihanoukville Port with 15 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance to deal with the floods. The country has been impacted by massive flooding. The aid was handed over to Cambodia’s National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC).

Speaking to WION, India's envoy to Cambodia Devyani Khobragade said the flood relief material to Cambodia has been given "under 'Mission SAGAR' as part of India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to Friendly Foreign Countries.''

Adding," Mission SAGAR-III, is being undertaken in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi vision for Security and Growth for All in the Region. It highlights the importance that India attaches to Cambodia and her other maritime neighbors"

The technical halt of the INS Kiltan in Sihanoukville would be from 29 December 2020 to 01 January 2021. Before INS Kiltan, it was INS Sahyadri in November of 2019 to visit Cambodia.

Kiltan arrived from Vietnam to which India handed over 15 tons of food aid. The worst flooding in years in both Vietnam and Cambodia has leftover 100 dead and impacted millions. This is the first time India has sent aid to ASEAN member countries under its mission Sagar.

This year the Indian navy undertook three missions to reach out to the countries in the Indo pacific. Under its mission Sagar 1 and 2, New Delhi sent aid to deal with the COVID pandemic to nine Countries. Mission Sagar one saw, Indian navy sending covid related aid in form of medicine and food to 5 Indian ocean countries-- Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles which was followed by mission Sagar 2 under which it reached out to 4 African countries--Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti, and Eritrea