/India’s double-humped Bactrian camels and native dog breeds to make Republic Day Parade debut

New Delhi: For the first time in the history of Republic Day Parade, two majestic double-humped Bactrian camels, perfectly adapted to Ladakh’s extreme high-altitude cold deserts, will lead an animal contingent down the Kartavya Path on 26 January 2026.

The rare Bactrian camels, inducted by the Indian Army’s Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) in 2024, are renowned as Ladakh’s “silent warriors”. Capable of carrying loads up to 250 kg across vast, freezing, oxygen-scarce terrain above 15,000 feet (4,500 metres), they require minimal water and fodder, qualities that make them invaluable for last-mile logistics, mounted patrols and supply transport near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, where vehicles and mules frequently falter.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The camels will be joined by four resilient Zanskar ponies, another hardy Ladakhi breed, four raptors trained for drone surveillance and neutralisation, and a canine contingent. Marking their debut in the parade, ten dogs of indigenous Indian breeds, namely, the Mudhol hounds, Rampur hounds, Chippiparai, Kombai and Rajapalayam, will march alongside six conventional military working dogs.

This integrated display celebrates both India’s high-altitude military heritage and the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) push to showcase native breeds. The Indian dog breeds have distinguished themselves in explosive detection, tracking, counter-terrorism and disaster response, with several earning gallantry awards. Army officials describe the contingent as a powerful symbol of endurance and sacrifice in defending India’s most challenging borders in the north.

Trending Stories