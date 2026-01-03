Trump says ‘captured’ Maduro and his wife, confirms US strikes on Venezuela

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jan 3) confirmed that the United States carried out “large scale” strikes against Venezuela. He also said that he has “captured” the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flown out of the country. He added that the operation was done in “conjunction” with the US law enforcement. This comes after massive explosions were reported in Caracas hours earlier. Shortly after, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reposted Trump’s post announcing the shocking developments related to the South American country.

The US president did not share any additional details on where Maduro and his wife are being kept or the strikes conducted in Caracas. He added that there will be a press briefing at 11 am local time at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Venezuela demands proof of life

The Venezuelan government does not know the whereabouts of Maduro or his wife, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in an audio recording played on state TV.

“We demand immediate proof of life of President Nicolas Maduro and the first combatant Cilia Flores,” Rodriguez said.

