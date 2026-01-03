/Maduro declares ‘state of emergency’ after US strikes in Venezuela’s Caracas

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared a state of emergency on Saturday (Jan 3) following what his government described as an “extremely serious military aggression” by the US on its capital. This comes after multiple explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard in Caracas around 2 am. Meanwhile, American media reported that the US was conducting military strikes against Venezuela.

“Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people,” Maduro’s government said.

While the White House and Pentagon have not confirmed US involvement in the strikes, CBS News and Fox News reported, citing anonymous Trump administration officials, that the US was behind the attack.

According to reports, at least seven explosions were heard in Caracas, prompting people to run onto the streets. As per a Reuters report, in Southern Caracas, the area near a major military base suffered a blackout.

The attack comes in the wake of threats made by US President Donald Trump, who warned of land strikes against Venezuela in recent weeks. Earlier on Monday (Dec 29), Trump confirmed that Washington had carried out the first land strikes on Venezuela, targeting the “dock area” linked to alleged drug boats. Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said the strike caused a “major explosion” at a site he claimed “they load the boats up with drugs”.