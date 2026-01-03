/VIDEO | Massive explosions rock Venezuela’s Caracas in US ‘attack’

Massive explosions were seen in Caracas on early Saturday (Jan 3) in what the Venezuelan government described as an “attack” by the US. Visuals showed smoke rising above the Venezuelan capital as loud blasts struck the region around 2 am. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared a state of emergency after what his government described as an “extremely serious military aggression” by the US on its capital around 2 am. Meanwhile, American media reported that the US was conducting military strikes against Venezuela.