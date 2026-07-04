/India's defence boost: How latest indigenous weapon approvals will shape future warfare

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for defence acquisition proposals worth around Rs 52,000 crore with a focus on enhancing the operational capabilities of the Army, Navy and Air Force. In the proposal, the government is set to procure the Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Electronic Warfare System Akash Tarang, Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) systems, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) weapon systems, Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (V-SHORADS), Active Protection Systems for tanks and jet-based Kamikaze drone systems.

How will these weapons enhance India's battlefield capabilities?

Akash Tarang (Anti-UAV Electronic Warfare System): The indigenously developed electronic warfare weapon is designed to detect, track, jam, and neutralise hostile drone swarms and UAVs. It provides soft-kill protection to frontline infantry and armoured formations by prohibiting the command, control, and GPS frequencies of invading drones.

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Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM): It is a lightweight, fire-and-forget weapon system that allows infantry units to quickly deploy and target enemy tanks at extended ranges. It features advanced tandem warheads capable of penetrating modern Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) and incorporates top-attack capabilities to hit armoured vehicles at their weakest points.

Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM): Developed to establish a dense, layered air defence umbrella, the MRSAM system provides multi-directional tracking against fast-moving stand-off aerial threats, including enemy fighter jets, cruise missiles, and guided ammunition. It utilises an advanced active radar seeker and highly manoeuvrable control systems to achieve high-accuracy interceptions in heavily contested electronic warfare environments.

V-SHORADS (Very Short Range Air Defence System): Integrated with cutting-edge multi-spectral sensing technology, the V-SHORADS is designed to intercept low-flying aerial targets such as helicopters and loitering weapons. Its multi-spectral sensor suite dramatically increases its resilience against thermal flares and modern electronic countermeasures, ensuring effective engagement even in adverse weather conditions.

Active Protection Systems (APS): Tailored to heavily upgrade the survivability of Indian main battle tanks, the APS automatically detects, tracks, and neutralises incoming anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) before they can impact the hull. By using hard-kill counter-munitions, the system protects the armoured vehicle independently of its passive armour plating.

Jet-Based Kamikaze Drone System: This high-speed loitering munition system combines precision-strike lethality with advanced electronic warfare capabilities. Powered by miniature jet engines, these cost-effective drones offer high survivability against enemy air defences and can loiter over a target area before diving to destroy critical infrastructure or hostile assets with pinpoint accuracy.

Multi-Influence Ground Mines (MIGM): Deposited directly onto the seabed, these advanced naval mines utilise a combination of acoustic, magnetic, and pressure sensors to target enemy surface ships and submarines. They serve as a highly effective sea-denial asset, completely restricting the freedom of manoeuvre for adversary vessels in strategic choke points and critical coastal shipping lanes.

Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems (NSUAS): Launched directly from the decks of naval warships, these autonomous aerial systems provide long-endurance reconnaissance far beyond the radar horizon of the fleet. Equipped with electro-optical cameras, infrared sensors, and radar payloads, the NSUAS maximises maritime domain awareness and detects potential surface or airborne threats in real time.

Land-Based Testing Facility (LBTF) for Electric Propulsion: This state-of-the-art infrastructure will serve as the primary validation centre for indigenous electric motors, drive systems, and power distribution units. The facility enables full-scale simulated testing of complex electric propulsion machinery on land, accelerating the development of silent, energy-efficient powerplants for future Indian warships and submarines.