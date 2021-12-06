India-Russia to sign 10 agreements, including space and defence, during Putin's visit

India and Russia are likely to sign 10 bilateral agreements during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi on Monday evening.

According to reports, these agreements will be in various fields like space, culture, science and technology, and defence, among others.

"About 10 bilateral agreements will be signed, which are quite important and include some semi-confidential ones. Work is still ongoing on them. We are confident that the package of agreements will be signed as part of the visit, " Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov has told news agency ANI.

He, however, declined to name the agreements as they were still being finalized, but added, "They are important for the development of bilateral ties in most diverse areas."

Earlier, Russian envoy Nikolay R Kudashev indicated that India and Russia would achieve "military understandings" during Putin’s visit.

He said that "some new understandings in the spheres like connectivity, space, science and technology, education, arts and culture" will be achieved.

Russian President Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting today for the 21st India-Russia summit.

This is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in November 2019.

Since then, there have been six telephonic conversations between the two leaders.

Apart from that, the summit would also witness the first 2+2 dialogue meeting between the countries to discuss key bilateral, regional, and international issues, including the Indo-Pacific.

The inaugural meeting of the newly instituted 2+2 dialogue mechanism between both countries will be held at the level of the foreign and defence ministers.

"Both ministers are expected to discuss bilateral, regional, and international political and defence issues within this format. As you know, we have very few countries with which to coordinate, "Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

He also informed us that the 21st India-Russia summit will begin with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoygu, co-chairing what is known as the Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation, in the morning."

