India-Russia Summit 2025: From Assam tea to marble chess set — Here's what all PM Modi gifted Russia President Vladimir Putin. Check the complete list

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a thoughtfully curated selection of gifts to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Each item symbolising India’s rich cultural heritage, craftsmanship, and longstanding friendship with Russia. The collection mixed tradition, artistry, and meaningful symbolism, reflecting the depth of ties between the two countries.

Here is the complete list of gifts presented by PM Modi to Putin

1. Fine Assam Black Tea

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Among the gifts was the renowned Assam Black Tea, cultivated in the fertile plains along the Brahmaputra River. Known for its robust malty flavour and bright liquor, this tea is produced from the indigenous assamica variety and processed using age-old methods. Awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2007, it represents the region’s unique climate, soil, and craftsmanship. Beyond its legacy, Assam Tea is cherished for its potential health benefits, making each cup both comforting and rejuvenating.

2. Ornate Silver Tea Set

Complementing the tea was an exquisite Murshidabad silver tea set from West Bengal. Crafted with delicate engravings and intricate motifs, the set showcases the exceptional artistry of the region’s silversmiths. In both India and Russia, tea is more than a beverage, it is a ritual symbolising warmth, hospitality, and connection. This gift celebrates the shared cultural importance of tea and reflects the affection and friendship between the two countries.

3. Handcrafted Silver Horse

Prime Minister Modi also presented a handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra, adorned with fine detailing that highlights India’s celebrated metalwork traditions. Horses, symbolizing dignity, strength, and valour, hold significance in both Indian and Russian cultures. The forward-moving stance of the sculpture metaphorically represents the enduring and progressive partnership between the two countries.

4. Marble Chess Set from Agra

Another remarkable gift was a handcrafted marble chess set from Agra, blending artistic finesse with functional beauty. Drawing from the region’s famed stone inlay craftsmanship and part of the ODOP (One District One Product) initiative, the set features ornate inlaid motifs and contrasting stone chess pieces. With its chequered marble board framed by floral designs and its use of marble, wood, and semi-precious stones, the set stands out as both a luxurious décor piece and a symbol of intellectual engagement.

5. Kashmiri Saffron

Known as Kong or Zaffran, Kashmiri Saffron is one of India’s most treasured agricultural products. Cultivated in the high-altitude fields of Kashmir, it is prized for its deep colour, rich aroma, and exceptional flavour. Protected by GI and recognised under ODOP, Kashmiri Saffron reflects centuries of tradition and supports the livelihood of local farmers. Revered as “red gold,” it carries not only culinary and cultural significance but also renowned health benefits.

6. Srimad Bhagavad Gita (Russian Translation)