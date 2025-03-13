India has stepped in to help Sri Lanka amid shortages of an essential medication in the country's hospitals. The Indian government on Thursday rushed with 50,000 ampoules (medical container) of Furosemide injection 20mg/2ml, a diuretic medication, used to remove excess fluid from the body in conditions like heart failure or edema.

The consignment was handed over by the Indian high commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha to the country's health and mass media minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa. Other top officials, including health secretary Dr Anil Jasinghe, Director, Medical Supply Division Dr. Dedunu Dias and other top officials were present on the occasion.

A statement from the Indian high commission to Colombo said that India was "responding to an urgent request from the Government of Sri Lanka...", pointing that, "India has been a reliable friend and first responder for Sri Lanka during times of difficulties and shortages, including in the health sector". The medical consignment has been gifted by the Indian govt to Sri Lanka.

In the past as well, Delhi has reached out to help and support Colombo's needs. During the Covid crisis, India supplied over 25 tons of medicines on a special aircraft to Sri Lanka in May 2020. Later it gave 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine in January 2021 and 1 lakh Rapid Antigen Test kits in February 2022.

During the economic crisis of 2022, in which India supported the country with $4bn of support, a key focus remained on the health care sector as well. USD 1 billion Credit Facility for supply of essential items including medicines that was extended in March 2022 and subsequently again extended until March 2024. Over 26 tons of drugs and other medical supplies were provided to Peradeniya University Hospital, Jaffna Teaching Hospital, Hambantota General Hospital, among others, in April-May that year to meet the acute shortage of medicines.

India is also helping build the country's health care sector, with key initiatives including the island-wide ‘1990 Suwa Seriya’ ambulance service, a free, pre-hospital emergency medical service. Launched on July 28, 2016, it was initially funded by a $7.56 million grant from the Indian government. The service began with 88 ambulances in the Western and Southern Provinces and has since expanded to cover all nine provinces with a fleet of 297 ambulances. One can access the service by dialing 1990 toll-free from any network in Sri Lanka or via the Suwa Seriya app.

India also helped build a 150-bed multi-specialty hospital at Dickoya, a new surgical unit at Teaching Hospital, Batticaloa, as well as equipment supply, at Jaffna Teaching Hospital, District Hospitals at Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu, among others.