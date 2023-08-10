ugc_banner

India: Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

New DelhiEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

RBI governor said Indian economy had made significant progress towards controlling inflation

On Thursday (August 10), India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced presiding at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. 

"Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the Repo Rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent," said Das, adding that the Indian economy had made significant progress towards controlling inflation. 

What is repo rate?

trending now

When commercial banks loan by selling their securities to the central bank, the RBI charges them an interest rate. This interest rate is called the repo rate in the monetary policy. Lower interest rates make it easier for individuals and businesses to borrow money to invest in new economic activities. 


(More updates to follow)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

RELATED

IPO rules changed, listing time brought down further: Sebi 

Kashmir: Border areas opened as guns fall silent, tourists flock to witness scenic beauty

Opposition's INDIA vs. the NDA: Country’s next power struggle; will the new coalition unseat the ruling party?