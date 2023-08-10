India: Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

On Thursday (August 10), India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced presiding at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

"Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the Repo Rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent," said Das, adding that the Indian economy had made significant progress towards controlling inflation.

What is repo rate?

When commercial banks loan by selling their securities to the central bank, the RBI charges them an interest rate. This interest rate is called the repo rate in the monetary policy. Lower interest rates make it easier for individuals and businesses to borrow money to invest in new economic activities.



