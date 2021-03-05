India reports over 16,000 COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 16,838 new coronavirus cases and 113 fatalities deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,57,548 in the country.

Watch:

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has now risen to 1,11,73,761, India's health ministry informed along with 1,76,319 active cases.

According to the ministry of health, over 13.8 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered across the country in the last 24 hours.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total of 21,99,40,742 COVID-19 samples were tested on Thursday.

Karnataka reported 571 new coronavirus cases along with four deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 9,53,136 with 12,350 fatalities.

India's national capital reported 261 new coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours with the total death toll rising to 10,915. The number of active cases in the city stands at 1,701, according to the health department with the total number of cases rising to 6,40,182.

In Rajasthan, 156 new coronavirus cases were reported along with one death with the death toll in the state rising to 2,788 with the number of active cases at 1,509. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 3,20,928.