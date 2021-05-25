India reports its lowest COVID-19 case count since April 14 at 196,427

India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,511.

The country's overall caseload now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.

On Monday, India crossed the 300,000 mark of fatalities due to coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world's third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 326,850 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 24,054,861 being cured of Covid to date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 19,85,38,999 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 24,40,236 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 33,25,94,176 samples have been tested up to May 24 for COVID-19. Of these 20,58,112 samples were tested on Monday.

India registered record deaths due to Covid on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China`s Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst hit by the pandemic. Now, India is behind the US and Brazil with the highest deaths due to COVID-19.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the 3,00,000 mark for the first time on May 17 after touching a record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.