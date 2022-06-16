India reports highest life expectancy in ten years, but still below global average

After ten years, India finally sees an increase in its average life expectancy. The country's life expectancy at birth has spiked by two years to 69.7 from 2015 to 2019, shows a report by Sample Registration System (SRS). Despite this, the figure remains well below the estimated global average life expectancy of 72.6 years.

According to the demographic survey's findings, high infant and under-five mortality may be one of the reasons India is struggling to improve life expectancy at birth.

Overall, the country's life expectancy at birth has increased significantly, from 49.7 in 1970-75 to 69.7 in 2015-19, a 20-year increase in the last four decades.

From 1970-75 to 2015-19, the gap between rural and urban life expectancy has reduced dramatically. Except for Kerala, most states have reported higher life expectancy in urban regions than in rural ones when it comes to life expectancy at birth.

Nationally, the difference in urban-rural life expectancy at birth is around 4.7 years, and the difference in urban-rural life expectancy at age 70 is about 1.6 years.

Except for Bihar and Jharkhand, almost all States and UTs, both rural and urban, have a higher female life expectancy in 2015-19. Female life expectancy at birth is more than two years higher than male life expectancy at birth.

Males have a life expectancy of 68.4 years and females have a life expectancy of 71.1 years at the national level. Men in Delhi (74.3 years) and females in Kerala (78.0 years) have the highest life expectancy, while males in Chhattisgarh (63.7 years) and females in Uttar Pradesh (66.2 years) have the lowest.

