India registers 78,512 new coronavirus cases, 971 deaths in a day

The novel coronavirus tally in India crossed 36 lakh on Monday with 78,512 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll climbed to 64,469 with 971 more people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data.

There are 7,81,975 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, while 27,74,801 people have recovered. The total coronavirus cases rose to 36,21,245, it said.

The recovery rate has increased to 76.62 per cent, while the fatality rate has declined to 1.78 per cent.

The last five lakh recoveries have been recorded in only eight days in comparison to preceding same number of recoveries, which were recorded in 10 and nine days respectively, the ministry said.

According to the ICMR, a total of 4,23,07,914 samples have been tested so far with 8,46,278 samples being tested on Sunday.

Of the 971 fresh deaths reported, 296 are from Maharashtra, 106 from Karnataka, 94 from Tamil Nadu, 88 from Andhra Pradesh, 67 from Uttar Pradesh, 56 from Punjab, 50 from West Bengal, ?29 from Madhya Pradesh, 22 in Delhi, ?17 each from Gujarat and Bihar, 13 each in Jharkhand and Rajasthan, 12 each in Haryana and Odisha.

Ten fatalities have been reported from Puducherry, nine each from Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana, seven each from Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Kerala, five each from Goa and Tripura, two each from Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, one each from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Himachal Pradesh.

Of the total 64,469 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 24,399 followed by 7,231 in Tamil Nadu, 5,589 in Karnataka, 4,426 in Delhi, 3,884 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,423 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,176 in West Bengal, 3,006 in Gujarat and 1404 people have died in Punjab.

So far, 1,374 have died in Madhya Pradesh, 1043 in Rajasthan, 827 in Telangana, 694 in Jammu and Kashmir, 682 in Haryana, 578 in Bihar, 482 in Odisha, 410 in Jharkhand, 296 in Assam, 287 in Kerala, 269 in Chhattisgarh, 257 in Uttarakhand, 221 in Puducherry, 183 in Goa, 103 in Tripura, 52 in Chandigarh, 45 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 35 in Himachal Pradesh.

Ladakh registered 34 cases, Manipur 28, Meghalaya 10, Nagaland 9, Arunachal Pradesh 7, Sikkim 3 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.