India records highest ever coronavirus infection rate in 24 hours; death toll rises to over 60,000

India recorded 75,760 coronavirus cases on Thursday with the total number of cases rising to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases.

The death toll due to the virus in the country has now risen to 60,472 with 1,023 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of coronavirus samples tested so far has jumped to 3,85,76,510 including 9,24,998 samples tested on Wednesday.

The West Bengal government said that restriction on flights coming from six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedaba - will be partially lifted from September 1.

Flights from these cities can come to the state thrice a week, the West Bengal government declared.

Jharkhand reported 1,137 new coronavirus cases and ten deaths in the last 24 hours with the number of active cases at 10,463, taking the total number of cases to 33,311 and 362 fatalities.