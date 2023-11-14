India recommends Canada to strengthen domestic framework to prevent attacks on places of worship

India has recommended that Canada put forward a framework to prevent attacks on places of worship and also effectively address hate crimes and hate speech.

While speaking at the UN Human Rights Council Review meeting Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain further called on Canada to strengthen measures to avert activities of groups promoting extremism.

"India recommends the following to Canada - further, strengthen the domestic framework to prevent misuse of freedom of expression, for inciting violence and disallow activities of groups that are promoting extremism; effectively prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, strengthen legislative and other measures to address hate crimes and hate speech," said Hussain addressing the UNHRC review meeting.

He further noted the enactment of the National Housing Strategy Act, the Accessible Canada Act, and the National Strategy in Canada, which was introduced to combat human trafficking.

"In the spirit of constructive… pic.twitter.com/E8sRp1nqB7 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023 ×

New Delhi further recommended that Ottawa take stern action to end structural discrimination against children belonging to Indigenous groups and address disparities in access to services by all children.

“(India recommends Canada to) Put an end to structural discrimination against children belonging to Indigenous groups and address disparities in access to services by all children,” Hussain said.

This diplomatic move was taken amid strained ties between both countries after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked a row accusing India of involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau accuses India of violating Vienna Convention

Earlier, Trudeau had condemned India for violating the Vienna Convention as nearly 40 diplomats were moved out of India after New Delhi requested a 'parity' in diplomatic strength.

The Canadian PM issued a warning saying, that if bigger countries can "violate international law without consequences", it will make the world "more dangerous".