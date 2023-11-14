Canadian police release CCTV footage of Indian-origin 'gangster's killing

Police in Canada have made public photos and video of persons who are suspected to have killed Harpreet Singh Uppal, an Indian-origin man described in some media reports as "gang member". Uppal and his 11-year-old son were shot dead on November 9, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Edmonton Police has posted the CCTV footage with an aim to generate more information from the public. The video has been posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"Police release video of suspects and vehicle in southside shooting: EPS is releasing video and images of the suspects and their vehicle in hopes of generating additional information related to the shooting deaths of a father and son last Thursday," says the post.

Police release video of suspects and vehicle in southside shooting: EPS is releasing video and images of the suspects and their vehicle in hopes of generating additional information related to the shooting deaths of a father and son last Thursday.https://t.co/Guh50ivlcH pic.twitter.com/6Luka7qdgz — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) November 13, 2023 ×

On their official website, the police have described the incident as it happened on November 9. The police website said that the incident took place in the area of 50 Street and Ellerslie Road in Edmonton. After the shooting, medics arrived at the seen but Uppal and his son succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The police have said that there was another 11-year-old boy inside the vehicle. He ran away when the shooting broke out and was not injured.