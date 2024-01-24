India: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, again calls Himanta Sarma ‘corrupt CM’

India's opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (Jan 24) again resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as he moved ahead from Barpeta in the Indian state of Assam, a day after they faced a roadblock while trying to enter Guwahati city.

Many Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, were booked under charges of damage to public property, violence, provocation, and assault on police personnel by the Assam Police.

Before kickstarting the Yatra's 11th day, Gandhi addressed a gathering of people and launched another attack on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while again calling him “the most corrupt CM" yet.

"The Chief Minister of Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma) spreads hate all the time and takes away your (referring to the public) lands. He is the most corrupt chief minister," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi vs Assam government

The BJP-led Assam government has been accused by the Congress of trying to make attempts to hinder their Yatra since it started entering the state on Thursday (Jan 18).

The Congress and the state government had a showdown after the party workers clashed as their entry into Guwahati was restricted. VIDEO | "The BJP tries to divide the nation on the basis of religion, caste, and language, but we (Congress) strive to unite the nation. Bharat is a country of love, not hate," says Congress leader @RahulGandhi during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Barpeta, Assam. pic.twitter.com/lnJnsXOTcB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2024 × The state director general of police (DGP) was directed by Sarma to register a case against the Congress MP for allegedly ‘provoking crowd’. "Naxalite tactics" were alien to Assam's culture," said the chief minister, in a post on social platform X.

During a press conference, Gandhi slammed Sarma and said that he is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country.

“Clear problem in Assam, chief minister of this state one of the most corrupt CMs in the country… What the Assam CM is doing against the yatra is actually helping the yatra," said Gandhi.

Watch: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cancels South Asia tour after poll debacle “We are getting the publicity that we may not have got otherwise. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has become a main issue in Assam. Preventing from visiting the temple and college… it is their style. Intimidation tactics, we are not intimidated by them, we are not afraid of them,” he said.

Mallikarjun Kharge appeals Amit Shah for intervention

Meanwhile, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and appealed for his intervention to ensure the security of Gandhi as well as other participants of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Shri @RahulGandhi and the #BharatJodoNyayYatra has faced serious security issues in Assam in the last few days.



My letter to Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah underlining the same. pic.twitter.com/FHLG5pg5Bz — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 24, 2024 × In the letter, Kharge listed "several instances where the Assam Police has been found wanting in providing adequate security" to Gandhi who is a Z+ protectee.

"In all of the troubling events mentioned above, the Assam Police has systematically stood by and/or allowed BJP workers to come closer and closer to the convoy of Shri. Rahul Gandhi, breaching his security cordon, and endangering his physical security and that of his team," Kharge added.