India: Police to get specialised drones to check gun-smuggling, rioting in Uttar Pradesh

The police department in Uttar Pradesh, India is going hi-tech to keep a check on anti-social elements in the state and smuggling as well as the use of weapons by the mafia.

The police department has signed a contract with a robotic start-up, based in Pune, according to which they will provide 84 specialised drones which have the feature of thermal imaging and provide day and night visuals so that the hidden arms and ammunition can be detected.

The drones will also assist the police department of Uttar Pradesh in controlling the situation of riots and improve their capability of aerial surveillance. The contract has been bagged by Sagar Defence Engineering at less than Rs 10 lakh ($12,220.38) per drone.

Although simple drones were acquired by the UP government earlier for surveillance purposes during the time the state held the Kumbh Mela, this is the first time specialised drones have been ordered by the state police. The drones will have one microphone and two advanced cameras for issuing warnings, making announcements for effective policing and generating awareness.

Sagar founder and MD Nikunj Parashar, speaking to The Times of India said, “These drones that weigh around 6.5kg can operate for an hour and for a distance of 5km on a single charge. Drones of the same platform with different payloads were earlier acquired by the Indian Navy from us. The Navy uses these drones on high seas for keeping surveillance around its warships and for keeping an eye on enemy vessels, pirates, gun-runners and drug smugglers.”

Parashar stated that the production of the specialised drones has been started by his company and they “will deliver all 84 drones to the UP police by the last week of May”.

He added that some drones were recently acquired by the UP Special Task Force from his company for anti-criminal operations.

Earlier, the company had also supplied a similar drone technology to the Mumbai Police when the Covid pandemic had reached its peak and they had deployed a Sagar team to help the frontline warriors in tackling crowds and spreading awareness among people about Covid norms and vaccination.

"Our products have always proven to be pathbreaking for all the security needs of various security forces, including the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, BSF and DRDO," said the Sagar Defence MD. A one-of-a-kind technology has been indigenously developed and deployed by the company which enables drones to perform autonomous recovery or launch from moving platforms, land or marine.