India: Parliament special session to move to new building from Ganesh Chaturthi

Indian government announced a five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, and the latest reports suggest that the session will begin in the old building and will shift to the new Parliament building on September 19, India-based news agency ANI reported citing sources. The shift is expected to be on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"The Special Session of Parliament will start in the old building on 18th September and will be later moved to the new building on 19th September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi: Sources," ANI tweeted.

With the announcement of the special session, people started speculating on its agenda. Some say the session would be about rumoured plans to scrap official usage of India after a state-issued invite sent to world leaders referred to it as "Bharat".

Some reports suggest that the session would be about "One nation, one election", or The Uniform Civil Code, which is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally.

Amid speculations, the Opposition with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi as she objected the session and asked why it was called without any discussion.

Some opposition members even pointed out that the dates for the session clash with the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said: "Convening a special session of the Parliament on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi proves that central government hurts the sentiments of Hindus. They are afraid of the increasing size of INDIA alliance."

Thackeray called the move "disappointing". Sanjay Raut said, "In Maharashtra, we have Ganesh Utsav so we can't go."

(With inputs from agencies)





