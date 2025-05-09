US Vice President JD Vance in an interview to a private news channel on Thursday (May 8) said that the India, Pakistan conflict is “fundamentally none of our business,” however, President Donald Trump is trying to engage both the countries in talks and de-escalate the tensions.

Advertisment

He also made it clear that the India- Pakistan war is not in "America’s ability to control it" but would pursue the problem through diplomatic channels.

“What we can do is try to encourage these folks to deescalate a little bit, but we’re not going to get involved in the middle of war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it. You know, America can’t tell the Indians to lay down their arms. We can’t tell the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. And so, we’re going to continue to pursue this thing through diplomatic channels,” said Vance to Fox News.

He expressed hope that the conflict does not turn out into a nuclear conflict.

Advertisment

“Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict,” said Vance and continued “Right now, we don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Earlier, US Secretary Marco Rubio spoke to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and India's foreign minister S Jaishankar.

Rubio during his conversation with both the leaders urged them to show restraint and emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation.

Advertisment

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce while addressing the media said, "This morning Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and EAM Dr S Jaishankar. In both calls, the Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation and called for an end to the violence. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications ."