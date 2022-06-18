India–Pakistan relations: Bilawal Bhutto bats for renewed engagement with India

In a speech on Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari argued for greater engagement with India, saying that Islamabad had been isolated globally as a result of its past policies.According to Pakistani daily Dawn, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari remarked that disengagement is not constructive because of India's "long history of war and warfare."

"We have our issues with India. Pakistan and India have a long history of war and conflict. Today, where we have serious disputes, the events of August 2019 cannot be taken lightly," said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

India-Pakistan relations have taken a plunge after New Delhi abolished the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019.Pakistan reacted angrily to India's decision, downgrading diplomatic ties and expelling the Indian representative.

On the Kashmir issue, Bilawal said it has formed a "cornerstone of any conversation that I’ve had since becoming the Foreign Minister." Mr. Zardari, 33, assumed charge as Pakistan’s top diplomat in April.

He asked those present at the think tank event whether cutting ties with India was serving Pakistan’s interests.

"That I, as Foreign Minister of Pakistan, as the representative of my country, not only don’t speak to the Indian government but I also don’t speak to the Indian people. Is that the best way to communicate or achieve Pakistan’s objective?" the Minister asked.

Bilawal cited his mother, former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's, first term in office in 1988 as a moment when Pakistan could have established the kind of economic engagement with India that would have driven both parties to refrain from resorting to extreme measures.



