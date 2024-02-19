India orders airlines to deliver baggage within 30 mins of arrival or face action

India has ordered seven major airlines in the country to ensure passengers get back their baggage within 30 minutes of arrival. In a statement released on Feb 16, the civilian aviation ministry said airlines need to follow guidelines as per the Service Quality Requirements of Operation, Management and Delivery Agreement. “Airlines need to ensure that delivery of last baggage is made within 30 minutes,” the statement added.

The ministry also directed the airlines to implement required measures by Feb 26.

Seven airlines directed

India’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) directed seven airlines, including carriers like Air India, Vistara and IndiGo, to implement necessary measures.

The move was taken by the ministry after a detailed analysis of baggage delivery time across 3,600 flights at six major airports of India.

The review exercise reportedly began in January and was still going on. The ministry made clear that delivery time has improved over time for all airlines but it was still far from what is mandated.

It added that according to the mandate, the first baggage should arrive at the baggage belt "within 10 minutes of shutting off the aircraft engine and the last bag within 30 minutes of the same".

Ministry warns of action

The ministry also dropped a warning for the carriers should they fail to implement measures in time.

"The airlines have been given final warning in the form of the letter written on Friday. If an airline continues to delay the process of delivering baggage, the ministry will be forced to take action against it," the official said.

Airport congestion menace in India’

Congestion of airports is a major problem across airports in India. India’s civil aviation ministry is in action mode following the December 2022 chaos at New Delhi and Mumbai airports.

Since then, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been in discussions with airport operators and airlines to reduce congestion.

Recently, it ordered the Mumbai airport to reduce flights to avoid congestion of air traffic and improve landing time.