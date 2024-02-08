India: One dead, many injured after portion of Delhi metro station collapses

One person died and many others were injured on Thursday (Feb 4) after a portion of a boundary wall of a metro station in New Delhi collapsed. According to a report by the news agency ANI, officials said that the incident happened at 11 am when a side slab of the running metro line at the Gokulpuri metro station collapsed. The deceased victim was identified as 51-year-old Vinod Kumar, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

Four other people were injured in the incident. They were identified as Ajit Kumar (age 27), Monu (age 19), Sandeep (age 27) and Mohd Tazir (24). The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that all details of the incident were shared with the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

DMRC announces compensations

In a post on X, the DMRC said that it would pay $18,000 (Rs 15 lakh) to Kumar's family. Those minorly injured in the incident would get $602 and those who sustained grievous injuries would be given around $3,000.

"Two DMRC officials, a Manager and a Junior Engineer from the Civil department have been immediately suspended pending enquiry. The Executive Director\Civil\O&M is at the site for a first-hand assessment of the situation apart from officials from all concerned departments," the DMRC said.

An ex-gratia is being given to the injured as mentioned below:

•₹ 50,000 for minor injury

•₹ 2.5 lakhs for grievous injury



DMRC will pay a compensation of ₹ 15 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 8, 2024 ×

"As an abundant safety precaution, train services on the small stretch from Maujpur to Shiv Vihar are being run on a single line to attend to the fallen portion towards Up platform on Gokulpuri station which has also been temporarily closed," the DMRC said in a separate post on X.

As an abundant safety precaution, train services on the small stretch from Maujpur to Shiv Vihar are being run on single line to attend to the fallen portion towards Up platform on Gokulpuri station which has also been temporarily closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 8, 2024 ×

It added that it would be investigating the circumstances leading to this incident to take necessary remedial measures to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future.