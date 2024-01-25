India: NCP leader Rohit Pawar questioned by ED in money laundering case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar was on Wednesday (Jan 24) questioned by the central government's agency the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in the Indian state of Maharashtra, the news agency ANI reported.

Pawar, 38, the grandnephew of NCP President and veteran Indian politician Sharad Pawar, was questioned for a full day. Exiting the ED office, Pawar told reporters, "The questioning went on for 24 hours. I answered all the questions and submitted relevant documents. On February 1, I will submit the other documents requested by the officials."

"I cooperated with the officials... People think that all of this is politically motivated...," he added. Hitting out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Pawar said that politicians like Sanjay Shirsat (Shiv Sena) and others were speaking lies and making false allegations against him and the NCP. #WATCH | Maharashtra: On being questioned by ED, NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Rohit Pawar says, "The questioning went on for 24 hours. I answered all the questions and submitted relevant documents. On February 1, I will submit the other documents requested by the officials. I… pic.twitter.com/FWlSVVujWK — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024 × "Some leaders think I'm a child in this politics," the NCP leader said adding that under Sharad Pawar's leadership, the NCP will fight against the Shinde govt in elections and would come back stronger.

The case in which the 38-year-old leader is being questioned is related to the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) bank scam which involved the alleged fraudulent disbursal of loans amounting to Rs 25,000 crores. The case triggered the filing of a PIL petition in the Bombay High Court. #WATCH | Maharashtra | NCP-Sharad Pawar faction workers celebrate as leader Rohit Pawar leaves from ED office. https://t.co/3vFjlWxVIO pic.twitter.com/ckLboMu2gB — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024 × The petition shed light on the modus operandi of the fraud. The petition said that some sugar mills defaulted on the loans that were given without due diligence. These mills were attached by MSC and auctioned to various office bearers of the bank and politicians.

On Wednesday evening, NCP workers held celebrations outside the ED office after Pawar's questioning was concluded.