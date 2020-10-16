India: More than 63,000 fresh cases detected; death toll stands at 112,161

As many as 63,371 fresh cases and 895 deaths linked to coronavirus were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the government said early on Friday.

With the latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's death toll rose to 112,161 and total infections surged to 7,370,469.

The data showed that there are 804,528 actives cases in the country, while 6,453,780 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the Health ministry claimed early on Friday that India has one of the lowest deaths in the world per million population. In a tweet, it also said that some states and union territories are performing even better than the national average in terms of deaths per million population.

On Thursday, many parts across the country opened theatres and multiplexes after witnessing a seven-month lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

However, some states, including Maharashtra, home of Bollywood, still did not open up theatres and multiplexes fearing a resurgence in the number of cases.

Globally, the United States remains the worst-hit country with over 8 million cases and is followed by India.

The US also has the highest number of coronavirus deaths and is followed by Brazil and India respectively.

