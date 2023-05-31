India: 'Khalistan' references dropped from Class 12 political science textbook

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) - an autonomous body responsible for school education in India has removed references to the demand for a separate Sikh nation 'Khalistan' from class 12 political science textbooks.

The move comes in response to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) - the top religious body for Sikhs, lodging a protest for the same, saying the book misrepresented historical details about Sikhs.

“The resolution also spoke of the aspirations of the Sikh community and declared its goal as attaining the ‘bolbala’ (dominance) of the Sikhs. The resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism, but it could also be interpreted as a plea for a separate Sikh nation," read the contentious paragraph in Chapter 6 – Regional Aspirations (Rationalised Class 12 political science textbook).

According to NCERT, after receiving SGPC's request, a committee of experts was constituted to examine the issue and it decided to withdraw the "objectibale content".

The sentence “the resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism but it could also be interpreted as a plea for a

separate Sikh nation” has been dropped and rewritten as “the resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism”.

Moreover, the line, “The more extreme elements started advocating secession from India and the creation of ‘Khalistan’” has been dropped. What did SGPC demand? Notably, in April SCPC said the Anandpur Sahib resolution adopted in 1973 by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had been interpreted as a "separatist resolution".

“The SGPC raises strong objection over the misinformation being spread about Sikhs. Historical references related to Sikhs have been distorted in NCERT books. Sikhs shouldn’t be presented as separatists. The text must be removed immediately,” said SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami at the time.

“We will analyse the changes made by the NCERT before dropping our objections. Our experts will look into the matter,” an SGPC spokesman was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Earlier instances of changes in NCERT books This is not the first instance when changes have been clocked in NCERT books. Earlier this year, reports claimed that chapters based on the Mughal empire had been chucked out from the history syllabus of Class 12.

Dinesh Prasad Saklani, director of NCERT, however, strongly denied the claims that chapters on Mughals were dropped.

"It's a lie. (Chapters on) Mughals have not been dropped. There was a rationalisation process last year because due to COVID, there was pressure on students everywhere...Expert committees examined the books from std 6-12. They recommended that if this chapter is dropped, it won't affect the knowledge of the children and an unnecessary burden can be removed...The debate is unnecessary. Those who don't know, can check the textbooks..." he said.

(With inputs from agencies)